Jane Street Group LLC Invests $486,000 in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,390,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,147,000 after buying an additional 324,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,521,000 after buying an additional 201,159 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 538,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,846,000 after buying an additional 348,555 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 63,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 16,631 shares during the period.

PEAK opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.88. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.36 million. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

