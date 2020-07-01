Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 297.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 458.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000.

Shares of RGI stock opened at $118.49 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $141.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.13 and a 200-day moving average of $120.19.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

