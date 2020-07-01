Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Atrion by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atrion during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atrion during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Atrion during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRI opened at $633.00 on Wednesday. Atrion Co. has a 1 year low of $579.00 and a 1 year high of $859.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $650.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $676.22.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $43.59 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

