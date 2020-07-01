Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 832.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 54.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF in the first quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $539,000.

BATS:TTAC opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65.

