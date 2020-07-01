Jane Street Group LLC Raises Holdings in Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS) by 130.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Hull Tactical US ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hull Tactical US ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period.

Shares of HTUS stock opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $23.88. Hull Tactical US ETF has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

