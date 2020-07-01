Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Coty alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. Coty has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $13.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 38.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,969,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,205,000 after buying an additional 56,839 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Coty by 67.7% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 183,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 74,064 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 19.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Coty by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,788,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,628,000 after purchasing an additional 570,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.