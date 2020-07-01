Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Issues Earnings Results

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.30 million. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JEF. ValuEngine raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

