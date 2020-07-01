Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY)

THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of THK CO LTD/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for THK CO LTD/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on THKLY. Morgan Stanley upgraded THK CO LTD/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded THK CO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 6th.

Shares of THK CO LTD/ADR stock opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.67 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.18. THK CO LTD/ADR has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

THK CO LTD/ADR Company Profile

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, LM actuators, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

