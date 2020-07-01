KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Wedbush raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.10 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.15.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.51. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 106,485 shares of company stock worth $1,109,564 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.