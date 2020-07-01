Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $33.00. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $27.42, with a volume of 25056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.03.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BofA Securities boosted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 47,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $903,882.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,107 shares in the company, valued at $611,959.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 13,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $344,762.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,558.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 59.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average of $17.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of -0.02.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

