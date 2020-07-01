Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Trading 10.1% Higher

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) rose 10.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.68 and last traded at $20.66, approximately 9,102,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 8,547,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

KSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cleveland Research lowered Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonas Prising bought 17,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $253,822.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 192.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

