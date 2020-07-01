Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.01-0.06 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $156.1-156.1 million.Landec also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.01-0.06 EPS.

LNDC stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Landec has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Landec will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNDC. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Landec in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Landec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Roth Capital raised Landec from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered Landec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Landec currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.60.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,482. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

