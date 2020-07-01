Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 81.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 304,200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $67,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 29.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $27,888.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,077. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.72, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $97.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

