Legal & General Group Plc Has $773,000 Holdings in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEC. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Vectrus in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vectrus by 2,486.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Vectrus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of VEC opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.83. Vectrus Inc has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $59.24.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $351.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.84 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 15.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vectrus Inc will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vectrus news, CEO Charles Prow sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,684.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

