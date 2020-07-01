Legal & General Group Plc Has $813,000 Holdings in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,847 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.05% of Redfin worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 1,772.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin stock opened at $41.91 on Wednesday. Redfin Corp has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.05 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.40.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.77 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Redfin Corp will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $58,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,688 shares in the company, valued at $248,177.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 72,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,654 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on Redfin from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Redfin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Redfin from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Redfin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

