Legal & General Group Plc Raises Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.22% of PDF Solutions worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDFS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PDF Solutions in the first quarter worth about $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 15.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 10.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.60 and a beta of 1.60. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $19.64.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $21.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PDFS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PDF Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

