Legal & General Group Plc Sells 8,146 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,146 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.26% of Quanex Building Products worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,460,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,940,000 after acquiring an additional 407,407 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,186,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,958,000 after acquiring an additional 37,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 43,888 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 2,286.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 734,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 703,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 271,648 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Shares of NX stock opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.35 million, a PE ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $187.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NX. TheStreet cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of Quanex Building Products from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.