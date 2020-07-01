Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) will report earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. Lithia Motors reported earnings per share of $2.95 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year earnings of $8.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $9.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.51 to $13.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LAD has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lithia Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 426.7% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 22.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAD opened at $153.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $165.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.76 and its 200 day moving average is $121.49.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

