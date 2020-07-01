Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) rose 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.38 and last traded at $14.10, approximately 191,547 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 247,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Live Oak Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $570.96 million, a PE ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,900,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,695,000 after purchasing an additional 32,981 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,344,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after buying an additional 28,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 649,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after buying an additional 49,345 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 279.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 428,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 315,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 20,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

