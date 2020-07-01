LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 530,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,614 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $16,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in LTC Properties by 89.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 54,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LTC Properties by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,342,000 after buying an additional 36,044 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in LTC Properties by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LTC Properties by 10.0% in the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 182,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 16,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89. LTC Properties Inc has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $53.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.84.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 66.42%. The firm had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.