Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 105.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mediwound in a report on Tuesday.

Get Mediwound alerts:

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. Mediwound has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Mediwound had a net margin of 18.46% and a negative return on equity of 75.91%. The business had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mediwound will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mediwound by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 120,508 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mediwound by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 75,045 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mediwound in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mediwound by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 117,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Mediwound by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mediwound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediwound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.