Menard Financial Group LLC Has $393,000 Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Menard Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 84.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,492 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 13,113 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.3% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $203.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,543.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.09. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $204.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Griffin Securities raised their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus raised their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

