Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Trading 6.5% Higher

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)’s share price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.23 and last traded at $14.90, 1,124,477 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,631,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Meredith from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Meredith from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Get Meredith alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $676.28 million, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.68.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.83). Meredith had a positive return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Meredith by 417.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meredith during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Meredith by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meredith during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meredith during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meredith Company Profile (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.