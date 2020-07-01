Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Trading 7% Higher

Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $19.98, 580,111 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,367,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

MTOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on Meritor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Meritor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Meritor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Meritor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meritor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.33 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 64.86% and a net margin of 10.29%. Meritor’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Meritor Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,168,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Meritor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Meritor by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 247,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 169,484 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Meritor by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 15,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Meritor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

