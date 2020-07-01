Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.75-6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.51 billion.Micron Technology also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.95-1.15 EPS.

MU stock opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.07. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The firm has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MU. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.42.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

