Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 11.16%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Micron Technology updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.95-1.15 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.95-1.15 EPS.

Shares of MU opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. Micron Technology has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.07.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MU. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

