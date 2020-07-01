Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Barings LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Barings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 413,238 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,591 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.2% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Barings LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $65,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,340,573 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,157,608,000 after purchasing an additional 355,038 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 42,622 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $203.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $204.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,504.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.63.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.