Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,018,316 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 954,906 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.8% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,325,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,340,573 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,157,608,000 after purchasing an additional 355,038 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 42,622 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

MSFT opened at $203.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $204.40. The firm has a market cap of $1,504.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

