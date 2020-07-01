Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,792 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 27,762 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 213.4% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,927 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 29,910 shares during the last quarter. Hall Kathryn A. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $545,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,018,316 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,325,187,000 after purchasing an additional 954,906 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.2% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $89,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $203.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $1,543.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.09. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $204.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

