Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Trading Up 9.5%

Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) shares were up 9.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.80, approximately 478,086 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 251,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Mistras Group from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mistras Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mistras Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The company has a market cap of $110.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $7.54.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $159.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Mistras Group Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MG. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mistras Group Company Profile (NYSE:MG)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

