Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of Beyond Meat worth $21,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KPCB XIV Associates LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,501,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,537,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Beyond Meat by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,878,000 after acquiring an additional 354,426 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,703,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,609,000. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beyond Meat to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $133.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $239.71. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,461.67.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,603 shares in the company, valued at $8,006,205.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.91, for a total value of $3,397,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,024,395.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 258,109 shares of company stock worth $34,289,919. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

