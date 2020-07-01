Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.41% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $20,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 14,164 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $82.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.49. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.66.

