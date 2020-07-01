Morgan Stanley Purchases 224,392 Shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,218,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,392 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $21,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Discovery Inc Series C during the first quarter valued at $2,479,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the first quarter valued at about $487,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 17.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 156,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 52.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,416,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,334,000 after buying an additional 4,622,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.50. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DISCK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.