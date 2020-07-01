Morgan Stanley Purchases 27,442 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 118.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $19,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SoftVest Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 4th quarter worth $101,949,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPL opened at $570.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $592.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $625.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 13.83, a current ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a twelve month low of $295.05 and a twelve month high of $838.50.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $96.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 60.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 27.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPL. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $674.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $624.04 per share, for a total transaction of $584,101.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 3,479 shares of company stock worth $2,036,874 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

