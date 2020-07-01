Morgan Stanley Purchases 306,517 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 86.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,517 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of Comerica worth $19,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 61.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 262,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 100,356 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth about $1,482,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 36.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 2.7% during the first quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 95,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Comerica from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Comerica from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.61.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $74.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average is $47.84.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.26 million. Comerica had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

