Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 982,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 15.78% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $20,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWI. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 258,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the first quarter valued at $134,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF stock opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

