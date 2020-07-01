Morgan Stanley Sells 12,229 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of TransDigm Group worth $19,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 121.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TDG opened at $443.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $421.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.46. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $439.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Vertical Research lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $317.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

In related news, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.54, for a total value of $2,225,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,636.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $328.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,597,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 127,823 shares of company stock worth $44,590,021. 8.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

