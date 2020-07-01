Morgan Stanley Sells 27,196 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 276,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $20,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $76,352,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $20,411,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 354,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,830,000 after acquiring an additional 248,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,750,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,708,000 after purchasing an additional 233,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,761,000 after acquiring an additional 170,851 shares in the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

PNW stock opened at $73.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.79 and a 200-day moving average of $83.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.37. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $661.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 65.62%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

