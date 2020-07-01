Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 46.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 355,329 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 313,043 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $19,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 126,001 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 385.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 80,313 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 63,760 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,012 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 76,814 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,288,000. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,081,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $82.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.25 and a 200 day moving average of $87.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Expedia Group Inc has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $144.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post -7.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $45.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.69.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $8,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 426,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,058,207.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $228,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.