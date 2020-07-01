Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) traded up 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.16 and last traded at $26.09, 393,914 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 49% from the average session volume of 263,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.42.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Boenning Scattergood cut Mueller Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $602.92 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 4.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

In related news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 8,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $223,761.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,989.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 16,196 shares of company stock worth $446,064 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,549,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at about $9,174,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at about $5,365,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 590,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,743,000 after purchasing an additional 176,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 416,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after purchasing an additional 174,201 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI)

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

