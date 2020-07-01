National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Up 6.5%

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC)’s share price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.89 and last traded at $26.53, 136,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 231,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.28. The company has a market cap of $810.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.13.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $75.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.88 million. National Bank had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

In related news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,339,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,100,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,301,000 after acquiring an additional 47,522 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after acquiring an additional 89,299 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 227,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 25,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

