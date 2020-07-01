New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Shares Up 7.3%

New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) shot up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.23, 131,331 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 133,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded New Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $58.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $132.03 million during the quarter. New Home had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.13%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of New Home by 8.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of New Home by 58.8% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 107,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of New Home by 9,689.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 30,716 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of New Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Home by 759.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 86,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 76,466 shares during the last quarter. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Home Company Profile (NYSE:NWHM)

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

