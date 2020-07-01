NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Up 6.8%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) shares shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.35, 1,117,520 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 2,193,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEX. Bank of America cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Stephens upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $627.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.34 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 22,278 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

