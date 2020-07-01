Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Up 7.5%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s share price shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.79, 9,823,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 6,458,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JWN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.27. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at about $185,977,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,541,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,034,000 after buying an additional 305,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,898,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,347,000 after buying an additional 102,494 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,556,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,230,000 after buying an additional 127,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at about $34,848,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

