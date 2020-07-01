Northcoast Research Weighs in on World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report issued on Monday, June 29th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.45 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 40.28%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WWE. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average of $47.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.46. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $78.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 775,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 139,523 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 23,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $1,018,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Dunn sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,500,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,260,094 over the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.