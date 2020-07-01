Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 22,538 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 100.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,538 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 547.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 28,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $106.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of -0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 145.80 and a quick ratio of 145.80. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $152.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KRTX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.58.

In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $1,924,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $538,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 989,996 shares of company stock worth $87,815,106 over the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

