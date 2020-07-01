NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa lessened its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,636 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 33,244 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.22% of NXP Semiconductors worth $51,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,901 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $84,165,000 after purchasing an additional 157,778 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,341 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,624 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 18,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on NXPI. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $111.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $139.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.69.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.63. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

