Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,487 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Organogenesis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.85.

Organogenesis stock opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $407.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.27. Organogenesis Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.30 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 124.66% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Organogenesis Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

