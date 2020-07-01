PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.24. PagSeguro Digital posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.89. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PAGS has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $35.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average is $29.64. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 22.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

