Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP purchased a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 31.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARGX. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $163.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $198.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of argenx from $179.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.56.

ARGX stock opened at $225.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.62 and a beta of 1.22. argenx SE – has a 12 month low of $103.75 and a 12 month high of $242.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.28.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that argenx SE – will post -10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

